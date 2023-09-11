GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who drowned after falling off her jet ski in the Murrells Inlet area.

Janice Willingham, 51, of Millington, Tennessee, died, the coroner’s office said. She fell off her jet ski and was unable to get back on.

Willingham was wearing a life jacket, but drowned from the force of the waves pushing her under, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.