Georgetown County council votes to extend mask ordinance

Warm weather will continue for the next couple of days. High pressure offshore will control our weather into Thursday, keeping temperatures above normal. Tonight will be mainly clear with areas of fog developing late. This fog will lift early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to near 80 tomorrow. It will be even warmer on Thursday, but it will be windy as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta moves by far to our west. There is a chance for showers Thursday afternoon and night. A cold front will move through early Friday morning, bringing an end to the warm weather. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s, then 70s Friday, and only in the 60s on Saturday. Another cold front will bring a slight chance for a shower Sunday, and continuing the cooler weather into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild with patchy fog. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.