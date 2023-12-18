GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County reported its historic courthouse will have limited operations on Monday following flooding associated with a coastal storm on Sunday.

“Major damage occurred in the Treasurer’s Office, Building Department and Stormwater Division located at the back of the courthouse,” said officials with Georgetown County.

The treasurer’s office will be closed on Monday. Taxpayers can still drop off checks with the deputies at the front door, but officials said payments will not be able to be posted Monday.

“Cash payments can not currently be accepted. Online payments are not affected by the closure,” the county said.

Courtesy Georgetown County, S.C.

Courtesy Georgetown County, S.C.

Courtesy Georgetown County, S.C.

Courtesy Georgetown County, S.C.

Officials say the Building Department is open but building certificates cannot be issued on Monday, Dec. 18. Building inspections will also not be performed on Monday as inspectors are working with the county’s damage assessment team.

The Stormwater Department is performing inspections and operating normally. Operations have relocated to the Georgetown airport and the Georgetown County Emergency Operations Center.

Meanwhile, officials with the City of Georgetown said more than 12 inches of rain was received as the storm swept through the area. Three to six inches were forecast.

First responders helped to evacuate some residents from their homes because of flooding, and many others were left stranded after their cars stalled from high water.

City crews and officials have been out assessing damage on Monday morning.