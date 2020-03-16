Georgetown County declares state of emergency

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Government has declared a state of emergency and elevated operations to OPCON2, “which indicates enhanced awareness surrounding a situation that is likely to affect the county.”

Under the declaration, all county parks and recreation facilities will temporarily close “to encourage social distancing and help limit the spread of COVID-19.” All county-run sports programs are postponed until further notice.

Georgetown County will enact “liberal leave policies for all employees” and freeze hiring for nonessential positions until further notice.

All libraries remain open, but all meetings and events in libraries will be canceled, according to the press release.