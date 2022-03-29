GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday arrested a man on multiple drug charges during a traffic stop.

According to GCSO, deputies attempted to pull over Javon Latroy Culyer Cumbee Tuesday for driving a pickup truck with tags that did not match the vehicle.

GCSO said that Cumbee tried to evade officers, but deputies eventually caught up with him.

During the traffic stop, they found “two bags containing what appeared to be marijuana and crack cocaine.”

Cumbee was arrested on charges of simple possession and trafficking in crack.