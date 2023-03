GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after deputies say a car was struck by gunfire.

According to GCSO, shots were fired on Williams Hill Drive hitting a vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Investigators are working to learn more. Anymore with information is asked to call 843-546-5102

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and may be updated.