GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Georgetown County are seeking the public’s help locating a utility task vehicle (ATV) that was allegedly stolen last week.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a Kawasaki Mule Pro with camouflage wrapping was taken from a home in the 2900 block of Kent Road on May 11.

Provided by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the UTV could have been taken any time between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.