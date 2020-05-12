Georgetown County deputies make additional arrest in Plantersville shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced a second arrest in the shooting of juveniles on Exodus Drive in Georgetown County late last month.

According to the Georgetown County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports that two 15-year-old were shot in the Plantersville community on April 27th.

After identifying one of the suspects, deputies and SWAT responded to a home where they apprehended 17-year-old Nigel Thompson just a few days later.

Thompson was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

However, through their investigation, 18-year-old Destasia Jenkins was identified as also being present during the shooting.

Police say she was trying to sell or dispose of a firearm that was used by a juvenile relative in the attempted murder of three people in Conway.

GSCO Sheriff Carter Weaver said for her role in knowingly attempting to dispose of evidence related to that crime, Jenkins was charged with obstruction of justice.

Deputies say Jenkins surrendered herself to law enforcement on Monday, May 11, and was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing.

