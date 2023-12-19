GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies responded to an Indian Hut Road home on Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a woman with a knife practicing witchcraft.

Witnesses – the woman’s mother and stepfather – told deputies the 26-year-old had been burning a stick candle in her room, and when asked what she was doing, the woman stated she was casting a death spell, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

The report stated that the woman also approached the witnesses with a butcher knife from the kitchen drawer.

“Witness 1 stated she heard the victim talking to herself, and the victim stated she was told to do something,” the report stated.

The woman was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation.