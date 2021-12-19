Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrels Inlet

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Coast Guard are searching for a missing kayaker.

According to GCSO, the agencies are searching the waters of Murrells Inlet for a missing man.

The man was last contacted around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and said he was going fishing on the creek side.

The man was in a green and blue kayak, wearing a tie-dye shirt.

News 2 will update this story as new details are provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES