Georgetown County deputies searching for runaway 15-year-old last seen Jan. 17

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isaiah Cobbler, 15 | Via Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in finding a runaway teenage boy.

Deputies say that Isaiah Cobbler was last seen on January 17, and is reported as a runaway from the Murrells Inlet area by his parents.

He is described to be 6’0″ in height, weighing 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He has no medical issues and is not considered to be endangered.

Those who see him or know his whereabouts are asked to call (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES