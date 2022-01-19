Georgetown County deputies searching for runaway 15-year-old last seen Jan. 17

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in finding a runaway teenage boy.

Deputies say that Isaiah Cobbler was last seen on January 17, and is reported as a runaway from the Murrells Inlet area by his parents.

He is described to be 6’0″ in height, weighing 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He has no medical issues and is not considered to be endangered.

Those who see him or know his whereabouts are asked to call (843) 546-5102.