GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7.

The ATV is pictured below:

Credit: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO at 843-546-5102.