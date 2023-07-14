The pictured truck was used in a June 17 theft in Georgetown, according to deputies (Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)-Authorities are for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal jet skis from a Georgetown County home last month.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), two jet skis — a red 2012 SEADOO and a red 2005 Yamaha — and a trailer were stolen from a home in the 300 block of Francis Marion Drive on June 17.

Deputies said the truck pictured below was used in the theft:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.