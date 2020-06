GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown need your help locating a stolen truck.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was taken from the Hemingway area of Georgetown near the old Weaver Club on June 19th.

The truck is described as a red 2014 Ram 3500 dually crew cab with “Patriot Transportation” decals on the rear doors.

If you’ve seen this truck or have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.