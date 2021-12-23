Georgetown County deputies seeking man caught stealing package from home on camera

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is seeking public help in locating a man in the theft of a package from the front porch of a home.

According to GCSO, a man was seen on a home security camera stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Litchfield Country Club.

The package was stolen about 20 minutes after it was delivered to the home.

The man is described to be caucasian, 6-foot in height, weighing 190 pounds, with long hair and a beard.

On camera, he was seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a tan vest.

Those with any knowledge of the man’s whereabouts are asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.