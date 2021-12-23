Georgetown County deputies seeking man caught stealing package from home on camera

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is seeking public help in locating a man in the theft of a package from the front porch of a home.

According to GCSO, a man was seen on a home security camera stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Litchfield Country Club.

The package was stolen about 20 minutes after it was delivered to the home.

The man is described to be caucasian, 6-foot in height, weighing 190 pounds, with long hair and a beard.

On camera, he was seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a tan vest.

Those with any knowledge of the man’s whereabouts are asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES