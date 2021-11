GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for 17-year-old Gabriella Louise Jones who is reported missing out of Florida.

According to GSCO, there is reason to believe that Jones may be in the Georgetown area.

Deputies say that Jones is 5’5″ in height, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown if she has any tattoos.

Those with information are asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.