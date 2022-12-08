GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving.

The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county.

“This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and accompanies traffic safety education and saturation patrols, especially during high-volume holidays and weekends,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies did not identify where the checkpoints will be located.