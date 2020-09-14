Georgetown County deputies warn citizens about scammers asking for money to support local law enforcement

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are warning citizens about phone scammers asking for money to support local law enforcement.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said there have been recent reports of callers asking for money to support local law enforcement. The say these people do not represent the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Other suspicious phone solicitations have been reported as well. “A woman said she received a telephone call from someone claiming to be her granddaughter. She was told the child had caused an accident and was being held in a courtroom until she could pay a fine,” deputies said.

Authorities say the voice on the phone sounded like her granddaughter, but when she decided to call the child’s mother, the scammers hung up.

The woman told police the scam has a name: “Granny Scam.” If a caller wants you to buy gift cards to pay for something, it’s a sign of a scam.

You should also be aware of people wanting cash after claiming to have put money into your bank account.

Deputies say you should never give out personal information nor money to anyone you do not know or trust.