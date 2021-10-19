Georgetown County deputy commended for assisting motorist with flat tire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County deputy is being praised for his willingness to help a stranded motorist who was dealing with a flat tire.

Deputy Cody Thompson stopped to assist a Williamsburg County resident with a flat tire and parked his patrol vehicle so that other cars traveling in the area would not strike them along the side of a road.

“This officer did not hesitate to assist us,” the motorist said. “He displayed professionalism, kindness, willingness to assist the public, and most of all, respect. The Officer didn’t have to stop and help, he could have continued driving and went on about his day, but he didn’t.”

The motorist asked for the deputy to be commended for his “outstanding public service.”

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said he could not be prouder of the recognition from a citizen and of the deputy who stopped to help.