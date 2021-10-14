Georgetown County deputy involved in crash on U.S. 521

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a collision Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was traveling east on U.S. 521 around 9:30 a.m. when his patrol car was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle entering the highway.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 521 and U.S. 17A.

“Both drivers suffered very minor injuries,” officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.