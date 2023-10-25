GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County elementary student has been charged after allegedly threatening to “shoot up the school” in front of witnesses, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Andrews Elementary School student has been charged with making threats, according to the sheriff’s office. They were immediately detained and no weapons were found.

The student was released to their parent’s custody and Georgetown County deputies went to the students’ house to make sure he did not have access to any weapons, the sheriff’s office said. He will be subject to the school’s disciplinary policy.

“I am dedicated to making our area schools a safe place for those who want to learn,” sheriff Carter Weaver said in a Facebook post. “That means having zero tolerance for threats to student and staff safety.”