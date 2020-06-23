Georgetown County Emergency Management encourages citizens to take precaution as COVID-19 cases rise

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Emergency Management Department is encouraging citizens to continue taking precautions as COVID-19 cases rise.

Officials say the county has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cases that have been reported in the month of June – 190 active cases were reported in the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s update on Monday.

“COVID-19 is still a serious issue here and across the nation, and if people don’t take precautions to stop the spread, it will get worse before it gets better,” said Brandon Ellis, head of Georgetown County’s Emergency Management Department.

Ellis said it’s imperative that residents and visitors follow guidelines from health officials, including wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth, staying at least 6 feet away from those who don’t live in the same household, staying home and away from others when sick, and frequently washing your hands.

“Wearing a mask and just washing your hands or using hand sanitizer regularly are two of the easiest things you can do to protect yourself and those around you,” said Ellis.

Residents and visitors are reminded that COVID-19 can be transmitted even by someone who has no symptoms.

While the virus may cause mild or no symptoms for one person, it can be life-threatening to another, so be considerate of those around you.

Find resources for those impacted by COVID-19 at gtcounty.org.