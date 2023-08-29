GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Georgetown County are encouraging residents to prepare ahead of expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along Florida’s west coast. Forecasters believe the system to weaken to a tropical storm before moving into South Carolina on Wednesday.

Georgetown County government increased its alert status on Tuesday morning with the county’s Emergency Management Division upgrading its operation condition level to OPCON 2. The level reflects an “enhanced awareness” of a potential or impending threat.

The county is anticipating heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes beginning Wednesday into early Thursday as the storm moves across the area.

“Take time now to review your family’s emergency plan, inventory your disaster supply kit and prepare your property for possible impacts,” said Brandon Ellis, Georgetown County Emergency Services Director. “Be sure to monitor trusted information sources, including the county’s website and social media accounts.”

The county’s emergency operations center has not been activated at this time, but leaders say the staff is standing by should the need arise.

While the county will not provide sandbags, residents in the City of Georgetown can pick them up at the Old City Hall site (120 N. Fraser St.) beginning at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. There is a 10-bad limit per person.

The Georgetown County School District will be meeting with the county’s emergency management department around midday Tuesday to review the latest on the storm and will release information about school operations after that meeting.