Georgetown County extends mask ordinance through late April

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) – Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to extend the county’s mask ordinance.

It will now be in place until April 27. Council voted 5 to 2 to extend the ordinance.

Details of the face covering requirement, as outlined in the ordinance, are as follows:

A face covering, or mask, means a cloth, fabric, or other permeable material without holes that covers both the mouth and nose and includes surgical masks, N-95 respirators, face shields, handmade masks, and bandanas.

All persons above the age of 10 entering a foodservice establishment, grocery store, retail store, or pharmacy located within the corporate boundaries of Georgetown County must wear a face covering while inside the establishment. For purposes of this ordinance, a foodservice establishment shall mean an entity that prepares food and/or drinks for consumption. A grocery store shall mean a retail establishment that primarily sells food but may also sell other household goods. A retail store shall mean an establishment wherein persons can purchase wares and goods, regardless of type. A pharmacy shall mean an establishment where compounding, dispensing, and/or the sale of medications occurs.

All foodservice establishments, grocery stores, retail stores, and pharmacies within the corporate boundaries of Georgetown County must require each employee to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.

Any individual who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from this Ordinance. Further, an individual whose religious beliefs prevents them from wearing a face covering is exempt from this Ordinance.

Any individual who is actively drinking or eating is not required to don a face covering during such acts. Further, any patron of a foodservice establishment is exempt while dining therein.

All establishments listed in Section 2 and 3 are required to post a written notification at or near the main entrance of the establishment referencing this ordinance and the requirement for a face covering.

Any person who fails to comply with this Emergency Ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor offense, punishable by a fine of $25.00 per occurrence. Each day of a continuing violation of this Ordinance shall be considered a separate and distinct offense.

For purposes of Sections 2 and 3, in addition to employees, a “person” shall also be defined as any citizen or visitor to Georgetown County and/or an individual associated with the business who has control or authority and ability to enforce the employee face covering provisions of this emergency ordinance within the business, such as an owner, manager, supervisor, or other similar position.

Repeated violations of this Emergency Ordinance is hereby declared to be a public nuisance which may be enforced by other means provided for by the laws of Georgetown County and the State of South Carolina.

