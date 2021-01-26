Georgetown County extends state of emergency, mask ordinance

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend the state of emergency and mask requirement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency and mask ordinance are now set to expire March 9, unless amended by County Council.

Details of the face covering requirement, as outlined in the ordinance, are as follows: