GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Mosquito Control has temporarily stopped the use of a new environmentally-friendly mosquito spray; however, traditional mosquito abatement methods will continue in the county.

The stop comes at the request of the Pesticide Regulatory Commission as they collect additional information about the product since it is a departure from traditional pesticides.

Robert Mears, Jr., senior stormwater inspector for Georgetown County, said the commission is working closely with the product’s manufacturer to approve its use in South Carolina as a safe method to terminate the mosquito population.

“The Commission should make this determination fairly quickly, and then we can hopefully resume its use,” said Mears. “In the meantime, we’ll use traditional products that have been proven safe and effective in their own right when used properly.”

Steve Cole, director of Regulatory and Public Service Programs at Clemson University told News 2 that while they support Georgetown County using environmentally friendly methods, the product normally is not used on a large scale to control pests that are deemed public health threats or could harbor diseases that pose a risk to public health as part of EPA regulations.

“We became aware of the product a few weeks ago, and because of the way the product is registered by EPA, it not really registered through the EPA, it comes to the states, we want to take a closer look at it because of the way that they’re using the product to control what we deem a public health pest,” he explained.

Essentially, they want to ensure the product is living up to expectations while also protecting the health of residents.

News 2 reported in June that the Georgetown Mosquito Control Division was working to create a more effective and efficient way to decrease the pests through the help of this new safer spray.