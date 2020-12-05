Georgetown County holds a virtual public meeting for US 17 Corridor Study

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Government will be holding a public virtual meeting regarding the US 17 Companion Corridor Study on December 10.

The meeting will be conducted via a Zoom meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A link to join the webinar will be on the County’s website. Participants will engage in live polling and live chat.

Please register in advance for the meeting at https://stantec.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eMF99QOZRKK1dxRzKpQK-Q

For those individuals who do not have access to home internet, the county is providing access to the Zoom stream at the Howard Recreation Center at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown.

The draft document is available to view at the Planning Department’s website at www.georgetowncountysc.org/Planning.

LATEST HEADLINES: