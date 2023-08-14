GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced Monday that an inmate died at the detention center.

Brandon McElveen (28) was arrested August 10 by the Georgetown Police Department.

He had been under medical supervision for pre-existing conditions since he was taken into custody.

GCSO said that “Detention Center personnel maintained medical protocols during his incarceration.” They also performed CPR upon finding him in distress.

McElveen was transported to Georgetown Tideland’s Memorial Hospital at 2:57 p.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will investigate the death, per protocol.