Georgetown County investigating claim that recent cyber attackers obtained sensitive employee records

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County officials say cyber criminals may have obtained sensitive and personal information of some county employees during a ransomware attack in January.

News 2 received notice about the sensitive material and immediately contacted the county to inform them of the issue.

The county’s public information officer, Jackie Broach, told News 2 they are aware and know that a ransom was demanded, but they opted not to pay.

Last month, the county said the hack was traced to an email sent to the county that was described as “a very sophisticated attempt to gain access to the county network.”

Experts said it was “something most people would have mistaken for being a legitimate email.”

According to Broach, Georgetown County is actively working with the State Law Enforcement Division to verify whether the claims of having sensitive employee information is factual.

They are also working with third party forensic specialists to assess the data potentially at risk.

Broach said the county began notifying employees Tuesday night. Count on 2 for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES