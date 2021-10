GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On October 20th, Georgetown County leaders will be holding “Unmask”, a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

The vigil is dedicated to Mrs. Hazel Daniels who died earlier this year and will be hosted by the Crime Victim Advocates of Georgetown County.

Mrs. Daniel’s grandaughter and Aleia Jeffrey will also speak during the vigil.

The vigil starts at 11 a.m. at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 430 N. Fraser Street.