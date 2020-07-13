Georgetown County leaders to hold hurricane preparedness webinar

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We are just a few weeks away from peak hurricane season and leaders in Georgetown County want you to be prepared for the second half of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Brandon Ellis and the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce will hold an informational webinar to help you prepare.

They will also review new policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 and emergency guidelines.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 15th from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

You can register for the event on Georgetown County website or by clicking here.

