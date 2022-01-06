Georgetown County looking for veteran nominees to receive Quilts of Valor

FILE | Quilts of Valor given to veterans in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County is looking for veterans to be nominated to receive Quilts of Valor during a ceremony this spring.

According to the county, quilts for the ceremony will be provided through the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which recognizes “the service and sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces to protect our freedoms.”

The quilts are believed to bring comfort and healing to veterans.

“Any service member or living veteran who served in any branch of the U.S. military and received an honorable or general discharge is eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor,” the county said. “Members of the activated National Guard and activated or active duty-special work (ADSW) reservists are included.”

Merchant Marines activated from 1941-1945 are also eligible, along with anyone who served at the Dover Mortuary Facility.

The deadline for nominations is March 1.

Nominations should be submitted online at https://www.qovf.org/nominations-awards/nominate_qov_tbw_info/#faq and a copy of the nomination should be emailed (dmurphy@gtcounty.org) or faxed (843-545-3312) to the Georgetown County Veterans Services Office prior to March 1. “Please make a note on your nomination form that the nomination is for the Myrtle Beach area #565,” leaders said.