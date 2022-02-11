Georgetown County looking for volunteers to clean up Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Our Marsh Counts group to keep Murrells Inlet clean.

Kelly Thorvalson, South Carolina Aquarium conservation programs manager said they want to get the community involved in the project.

“This is more than just a garbage cleanup,” Thorvalson said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to getting the community engaged with citizen science by giving them the opportunity to not only collect data, but identify and document it themselves.”

The cleanup is on Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to noon at Morse Park Landing in Murrells Inlet.

Supplies will be provided, and volunteers can win prizes for participating, according to Jackie Broach with Georgetown County.

People interested in participating can RSVP at the website here.