Georgetown County man arrested for sending, receiving child pornography

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County arrested a 49-year-old man on child pornography charges Wednesday.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they discovered that someone in the county was using the internet to send and receive sexually explicit pictures and videos of children.

Steven Lee Hewitt, Sr., 49, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation.

Deputies say Hewitt is a registered sex offender and has been charged with five counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.