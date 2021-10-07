Georgetown County man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced the arrest of a Georgetown man for multiple instances of child exploitation.

Dale Matthew Long (56) of Murrells Inlet was arrested Wednesday on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree for possessing “multiple files of child sexual abuse material.”

Long could face up to 40 years in prison.

The case was investigated by members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.

