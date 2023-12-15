GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Emergency Management said it is monitoring a coastal low pressure system that is expected to bring tropical storm-like conditions to the South Carolina coast this weekend.

Brandon Ellis, who serves as director of Georgetown County Emergency Services, said the biggest threat from this storm will be coastal flooding. Heavy rain and strong gusty winds are also expected.

The system, which will cross over the Florida peninsula, will approach South Carolina on Saturday evening with the worst weather happening throughout the day on Sunday.

Forecasters say the storm could bring 3-4 inches of rain, with amounts up to 6 inches in some western portions of Georgetown County. Localized flooding is also possible.

“Emergency Management is working with its partners at the National Weather Service for a clearer forecast of what to expect in terms of tidal inundation, but residents along the immediate coast and tidal waterways should expect moderate coastal flooding conditions,” officials said. “Flooding will be worst during high tide on Sunday morning.”

County officials say high tide will occur at Midway Inlet on Pawleys Island at 10:59 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency Management officials recommend residents move items that may be vulnerable to flooding, such as vehicles, and make sure to move golf carts out of the flood area or unplug them to avoid fire risk.

“The storm is also predicted to bring strong winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible, dangerous marine conditions and a marginal tornado threat. A Gale Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. These conditions could lead to isolated power outages, downed trees and hazardous travel conditions, especially on elevated bridges,” said county leaders.