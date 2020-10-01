Georgetown County NAACP urges more action until Pawleys Island mayor resigns over racial Facebook post

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Branch of the NAACP held a news conference Thursday to discuss a recent meeting they held with Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry.

NAACP leaders and members of the community say they are still unhappy with comments Mayor Henry made on Facebook regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, which he referred to as a terror organization, and an incident where three people were shot, two fatally, during a traffic incident near Andrews.

In his post, Mayor Henry encouraged America to “rise up”.

The NAACP is still calling for the Mayor to step down, despite publicly apologizing last month.

“I am profoundly sorry for those I offended with my post last week,” said Henry during that press conference on September 3rd.

During Thursday’s press conference, the president of the Georgetown County NAACP, Marvin Neal, said Henry used “Hateful, hateful, hateful, inciteful words.”

The organization said Mayor Henry requested a meeting with them which was held on September 22nd. He brought along three people including his wife.

Watch Thursday’s press conference below:

“The three, his wife included, cried all night because the senseless people was killed. Imagine how many Black people cried for 400 damn years? How many? How many? They are still crying. Still crying,” Neal said with emotion.

Neal said they have not asked anyone to boycott Henry’s business, Palmetto Cheese Brand, but said they will continue to act until Henry steps down.

“We’re gonna start some good trouble. Some real good trouble. We’re gonna come back to visit him again.”

Neal said they are planning a massive march that will take place on October 10th, and will plan their next action after that. He said this will continue until Henry resigns as mayor of Pawleys Island.