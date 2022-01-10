Georgetown County proposed redistricting maps now available on county GIS mapping system

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County on Monday released a third proposed redistricting map, which is now available on the county’s GIS website along with the other two proposed maps for review by residents.

Redistricting is required every 10 years to match the most current Census data.

The proposed maps were made with help from the South Carolina Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.

All three maps are available for review on the county’s GIS website. Viewers will be able to zoom in on the maps to see the districts more clearly.

A second reading on the maps is scheduled for January 11, followed by a third reading and public hearing on January 28.