Georgetown County public programs, services restart with limited capacity

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County on Monday announced that public safety programs suspended in March due to COVID-19 are restarting this month, with limited capacity.

The programs will be held at the Georgetown County Fire/EMS station, by appointment only.

According to Georgetown County, the following programs/services are returning:

Fire and EMS reports can now be picked up again. However, residents must call to schedule an appointment first.

Company inspections will resume with modifications for health and wellness. Staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and adhere to social distancing protocols during all inspections.

Child safety seat installations and checks will be conducted by appointment only. Again, staff will wear appropriate PPE and make other modifications for health and wellness.

Volunteer monthly group training and meetings will resume following CDC guidelines for small groups and utilizing virtual conference software and online training opportunities when possible.

Chief Mack Reed said “We’re continuing to take the threat of COVID-19 very seriously, but we have determined that with modifications, we can resume offering these services to the community,” Reed said. “We look forward to a time when we can fully bring back all our programs and events. In the meantime, we thank the community for its understanding and support.”