Property on Henrietta Street before demolition as part of phase 1 | Photo courtesy Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An initiative to remove blighted homes and structures from private properties in Georgetown County is entering phase two.

The county removed more than a dozen damaged or abandoned structures around the Graves Station area earlier this year. Leaders said the work came under budget and now the planning department hopes to remove at least seven more with the remaining funds allocated to the removal initiative.

Residents who have abandoned houses or other unsightly buildings on their properties and who would like them removed for free are invited to apply for the project.

“Removal of these structures will increase property values as newer homes are built,” said project manager Matthew Millwood.

To apply, visit the Georgetown County Planning Department at 129 Screven Street, Georgetown, or email mmillwood@gtcounty.org.

The county will fund the removal of the structure and grading of the land afterward; however, other debris like old cars will need to be cleared by the property owner.