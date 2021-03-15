Georgetown County residents that paid car taxes in 2021 must pick up license plate decal from DMV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County is reminding residents who paid car taxes in 2021 that they must visit the DMV in person to pick up their license plate decal. The decals are typically sent in the mail, but due to a January ransomware attack, “the County Treasurer’s Office remains unable to connect its system” to that of the DMV.

The issue is also preventing residents from making vehicle payments online. Payments must be made in person or by mail. Once the payment is made, residents will receive a receipt, which they can take to the DMV and exchange for a decal.

The county does not have a timeline for when the issue will be fixed.

Georgetown County says that “the county’s system is clean and ready to reconnect, but the state requires the county provide a forensic report as proof the system is clean. However, the criminal case involving the attack remains open and the agency the county is working with to create the report doesn’t generally issue such reports until a case is closed.”