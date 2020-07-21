Georgetown County School Board to discuss back to school plans

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School Board will discuss the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday. Last week, the board met to talk about the several different measures that would be in place in order to safely do so.

Georgetown County Superintendent Keith Price said this entire process has been a community effort and that the board has tried to make it as inclusive as possible.

“We’ve got a wide variety of people who are serving on our task force,” Price said. “Now there’s one task-force group that’s kind’ve the overall group, but then we have subcommittees that are made up of more and more people. And then every school in Georgetown County has its own task force made up of parents and community members. “

The board met last week to discuss some of the proposals. Superintendent Price said health and safety have been the driving focus of all of the board’s work.

“So as we prepare to re-launch our education this year, regardless of when that is or the format it’s going to be, mental health and social and emotional learning assistance are going to be provided to students and employees,” Price said.

Price said the board is also considering a plan to offer a full virtual option for those who don’t feel comfortable heading back to school, but an in-person experience as well.

“One of the models that we’ve talked about is a potential hybrid model,” Price said. “For older students, we may have to divide them up and give them different days when they come to school and they’d have a combination of in-person learning and virtual learning.”

Some ideas also include staggered start times for areas that rely on bus transportation.

“Our bus capacity is right now probably going to be limited to no more than 50-percent capacity, so that we can space to the extent possible while we have our students on the bus,” said Price.

He notes that may mean a bus has to run two routes.

Price said all of these plans are based on guidance from the Accelerate ED taskforce as well as from the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are subject to change based on the spread count in the area.

The Georgetown County School Board will discuss the school’s re-opening plan starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Georgetown High School Auditorium.

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.