Georgetown County School District Board Chairman resigns

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County School District Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Dumm resigned Monday after 27 years of service.

According to a statement released by the district, Dumm cited “personal and family health considerations” as the reasons for his immediate resignation.

GCSD will hold a special election to fill Dumm’s spot as an at-large Board of Trustees member until the general election in November.

Dr. Arthur Lance, who currently serves as Vice Chair, will serve as interim Chair until November.

