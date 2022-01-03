Georgetown County School District Board Chairman resigns

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County School District Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Dumm resigned Monday after 27 years of service.

According to a statement released by the district, Dumm cited “personal and family health considerations” as the reasons for his immediate resignation.

GCSD will hold a special election to fill Dumm’s spot as an at-large Board of Trustees member until the general election in November.

Dr. Arthur Lance, who currently serves as Vice Chair, will serve as interim Chair until November.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

