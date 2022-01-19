Georgetown County School District going virtual on Friday due to winter weather

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Friday will have an e-learning day as winter weather is expected in the Lowcountry.

All schools and facilities will be closed and all after school activities and athletic events are cancelled.

Assignments will be uploaded to Google Classroom or provided to students in paper packets.

District officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates should more schedule changes be necessary.

