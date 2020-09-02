Georgetown County School District to begin the school year remote in weeks 1 and 2

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows Georgetown County has made “significant progress” in lowering the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Georgetown County School District on Wednesday said Superintendent Keith Price has received approval from the state and the district’s school board to review its reopening plan on a weekly basis rather than a bi-weekly review that was originally required.

That means Week 1, which is September 8th through 11th, will be remote instruction and week 2, September 14th through 18th, will be based on a report from week one and will remain remote.

The district said a decision about week 3 will be made next week based on DHEC’s COVID-19 ratings in Georgetown County. “This will allow for the possibility of moving to hybrid learning in week three, depending on the numbers,” the district said.

Schools and families will have two weeks’ notice to prepare for any change.