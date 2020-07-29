Georgetown County School District works to finalize reopening plan

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Decisions are in the works for GCSD on how and where students will be educated this school year. District task forces are working to figure out every detail from the logistics of instruction to transportation changes to providing internet access to households that need it. The hard part is, it’s an ever-changing situation.

“The key to it for us is to continue to monitor the circumstances,” said Alan Walters, a member of the GCSD task force.

The district is slated to begin school on September 8th. Three phases are prepared: Georgetown Remote, Georgetown Hybrid and Georgetown Prime.



The first phase, Georgetown Remote, is an all-virtual learning pathway.

“Once it’s permissible, we’ll move to Georgetown Hybrid where students will be on campus two days a week,” said Fedrick Cohens of GCSD.

For middle and high schools, the hybrid format would most likely use an A/B day schedule meaning students would be on campus either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays depending on the group they are in.

For elementary schools, students would also be divided into groups A and B, but would go to school on consecutive days, Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday.

In both schedules, Wednesday would be used as enrichment days, for parent teacher conferences and more.

Ultimately, the district’s goal is to get back to Georgetown Prime which is full time face to face instruction.

For now, the district is working to provide internet access and hotspots to households across the county.

“Our latest data last week shows that 6,082 students in 4,958 households in our district qualify for this provision,” said Dr. David Hammel of GCSD.

Another positive aspect that is set according to GCSD Superintendent Keith Price, is that all school cafeterias will be open to provide meals for pick up.

The district has sent its reopening plan to the State Department of Education and is awaiting approval.

The full GCSD reopening plan can be found here.