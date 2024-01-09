GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County schools will operate on a two-hour delay when students return to school on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Georgetown County School District announced the delay Tuesday afternoon ahead of severe storms that are expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and isolated tornadoes to much of the area.

School buses will also operate on a two-hour delay.

“The latest weather forecast indicates that the most intense portion of today’s storm will pass through our area between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., the district said. “In an abundance of caution, GCSD will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, January 10, 2024, to allow time for the District’s Maintenance and Safety & Risk Management Departments to inspect schools, facilities, and bus routes.”

The district closed schools on Tuesday as a precaution; however, an eLearning day will be made up Tuesday, February 20, 2024. All school activities, including athletic events and practices, were also cancelled or postponed.