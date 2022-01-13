Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in narcotics investigation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested four people following a narcotics investigation.

According to GCSO, a search warrant was executed at a home on Cherokee Drive. During the search, investigators found “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, pills, crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and marijuana along with packaging materials, digital scales, U.S. currency, and three handguns.”

Rosemarie Oldham (46), Phillip Shuler (48), Taylor Parrott (25), and Dylan Coker (27) were arrested.

Oldham is facing charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and V Schedule II controlled substance. She is currently out on bond for trafficking methamphetamine.

Shuler is facing charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II controlled substance. He is currently out on bond for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Parrott is facing charges of Possession of Schedule II controlled substance and Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Coker is facing one charge of Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.