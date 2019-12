GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has confirmed that a deputy was taken to the hospital following a traffic accident on Monday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, the deputy was traveling on US Highway 701 near Plantersville when he was involved in a head on collision with another vehicle, according to GCSO

The deputy was taken to Conway Medical Center, where he is reported to be in good condition.