GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will host a hiring event September 13.

The event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office and will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Participants will be able to meet and interview with the team and take cognitive and physical tests depending on the positions for which they are applying.

Tests will be given at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

GCSO is hiring for deputies, corrections officers, and 911 operators.

Applicants for deputy positions must be at least 21 years old. Salaries for uncertified deputies start at $38,996, while salaries for certified deputies start at $40,971.

Applicants for corrections officers and 911 operators must be at least 18 years old. Salaries for those positions start at the following rates:

Uncertified corrections officer: $33,626

Certified corrections officer: $37,117

Uncertified 911 operator: $30,464

Certified 911 operator: $33,627

GCSO said that there is also a two-year step increase of 4%, a four-year step increase of 3.5%, and entry into the Merit Increase Program at year 5.

Applicants should bring a valid photo ID.

Anyone with questions should call (843) 546-5102.